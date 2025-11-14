Honzek scored an empty-net goal and went plus-2 in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Sharks.

Honzek had been limited to one assist over his previous seven games. The 21-year-old is getting a chance on the third-line with the talented two-way duo of Blake Coleman and Mikael Backlund, which should help Honzek have steady performances. For the season, Honzek is at four points, 22 shots on net, 33 hits and a plus-1 rating across 17 outings.