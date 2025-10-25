Honzek logged an assist in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Jets.

Honzek got a look alongside Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman in this contest amid a line shuffle for the Flames. The 20-year-old Honzek helped out on Backlund's second-period tally, giving the young winger his first NHL point in 12 appearances. He's logged seven of those games this year, racking up 11 shots on net, 14 hits and a minus-3 rating. He's a big winger with a good shot, but he's still adjusting to the NHL level, so don't expect big scoring numbers just yet.