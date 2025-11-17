Honzek (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Honzek suffered an upper-body injury during Saturday's game against Winnipeg, and the Flames announced a day later that he's considered week-to-week. His placement on injured reserve means that he'll miss at least one week, which isn't surprising given Sunday's update. Yegor Sharangovich will likely have an opportunity to see increased playing time while Honzek is unavailable.