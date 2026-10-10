Honzek (undisclosed) will not play in Saturday's clash against the Ducks, per Pat Steinberg of QR Calgary 770 AM.

Honzek has missed Calgary's last two practices and will be unavailable for the first time this season. The 21-year-old winger has yet to find the scoresheet in 2026-27, where he has a minus-4 rating, three shots on net, 10 hits and two blocked shots across four appearances. In his absence, Maxim Tsyplakov will likely be worked into the Flames' lineup. Honzek's status will be monitored closely until further information on his status is provided ahead of Tuesday's game in Anaheim.