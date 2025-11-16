Honzek (upper body) is now week-to-week, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports Sunday.

Honzek collided with Mikael Backlund and left the game early Saturday and didn't return. The 21-year-old has put up four points (two goals, two assists) in 18 games in his first season as a full-time NHL player while averaging 12:21 of ice time. With Honzek out, expect Yegor Sharangovich, scratched the last couple of games, to draw back into the lineup.