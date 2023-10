Honzek (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day after exiting Wednesday's preseason game versus the Oilers, Eric Francis of Sportsnet reports.

Honzek didn't play after the first period of the 7-2 loss. The 18-year-old winger was selected 16th overall in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. He is expected to play with WHL Vancouver this season, though he'll need to shake off this injury before he can take the ice again.