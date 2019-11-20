Flames' Sean Monahan: Adds assist Tuesday

Monahan had an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Dropped to the second line for this contest, Monahan had the secondary helper on Andrew Mangiapane's goal. It's a positive showing of chemistry for the new linemates. Monahan had a minus-5 showing Sunday versus the Golden Knights, but went plus-1 Tuesday. For the year, the center has 18 points, a minus-10 rating and 61 shots on goal.