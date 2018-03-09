Flames' Sean Monahan: All set to play

Monahan (undisclosed) should be fit to play Friday against the Senators, as Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports the Flames will go with the same lines and defensive pairings that they used in the previous game against Buffalo.

Monahan left Wednesday's game against the Sabres with a "minor issue" for precautionary reasons, but not before emerging from a four-game point drought with a goal and an assist apiece. Calgary's sixth overall pick from the 2013 draft has exactly 30 goals and 30 helpers through 67 games, putting him well on pace to establish new career highs across the board.