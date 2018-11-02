Flames' Sean Monahan: Assists on power play

Monahan scored a goal and had an assist while taking two shots on goal during Thursday's 6-5 win over Colorado.

Monahan scored his sixth goal of the year while picking up his second assist on the man advantage during Thursday's comeback win. Monahan now has 16 points through his first 14 games and should remain a stable on the Flames top lines at even strength and with the man advantage.

