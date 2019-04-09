Flames' Sean Monahan: Back at practice Tuesday

Monahan (illness) was among the line rushes at practice Tuesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Monahan was withheld from the regular-season finale due to an illness, but it appears he will be back in the fold for the start of the postseason. The star pivot closed out the year strong with six points in his final three games and will look to build on that Thursday when the Avs visit Calgary for Game 1.