Monahan recorded an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Jets.

Monahan had the lone assist on Josh Leivo's opening tally at 17:13 of the first period. The 26-year-old Monahan has struggled in March with three goals and seven points through 14 games. For the season, the center has 22 points (seven tallies, 15 helpers), 76 shots, 33 hits and a minus-4 rating in 34 outings.