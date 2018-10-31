Flames' Sean Monahan: Bags two assists in overtime win

Monahan notched two helpers and fired five shots on net in Tuesday's 3-2 victory over the Sabres.

Monahan has been red hot lately, racking up one goal and six points in his last four games. The 24-year-old pivot will look to extend his point streak to five games Thursday against the Avalanche.

