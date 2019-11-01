Flames' Sean Monahan: Big third period

Monahan collected three assists and two shots on goal in a 6-5 overtime win over Nashville on Thursday.

All three of Monahan's helpers came during the final third period as the Flames rallied from a 4-1 deficit. It was the first three-point outing of the year for the 25-year-old, who has 11 points 15 games but hasn't scored a goal since finding the net in each of the first two games of the season.