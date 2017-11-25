Flames' Sean Monahan: Bounces back with a pair

Monahan had two goals and an assist in a 6-4 Friday loss to Dallas.

Monahan is now up to 14 goals on the season, which is more than halfway to last season's total. That was in 82 games; this is in just 22. The center has never failed to reach 20 goals in a season, but merely reaching 20 is a formality if he stays healthy. A career high in goals seems likely.