Flames' Sean Monahan: Breaks dry spell
Monahan posted two goals and two assists -- including one helper on the power play -- in a 6-1 victory against the Ducks on Friday.
The 24-year-old also had four points March 12, and that was actually the last time he posted a point before Friday. This performance broke a five-game pointless streak. Five consecutive pointless games mark his longest stretch of the season without a point, as Monahan has been utterly spectacular this season. He has 33 goals and 80 points in 76 games this season.
