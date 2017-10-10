Flames' Sean Monahan: Buries game-winner Monday
Monahan's power-play goal held up as the game-winner in a 2-0 win against Anaheim on Monday.
The big center's first tally of the campaign also helped the Flames end a 25-game (!) losing streak in Anaheim, so it's one he'll likely never forget. Monahan now has a pair of points and 11 shots on net through three games this season, and though his 15:22 of ice time Monday was over two full minutes less than last year's average, it's far too early to suggest any type of trend.
