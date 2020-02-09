Flames' Sean Monahan: Buries insurance tally
Monahan scored a goal on two shots, dished two hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.
Monahan finished off a beautiful passing sequence with Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm in the third period. The 25-year-old center hasn't had the best of times since the start of 2020 -- he's picked up just six points in 14 games. He's in danger of missing the 30-goal mark for the first time since 2016-17. Through 56 contests, Monahan has 17 tallies, 39 points, 134 shots and 58 hits.
