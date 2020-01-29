Flames' Sean Monahan: Buries pair of power-play goals

Monahan tallied two power-play goals on four shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Blues.

Monahan showed no rust after the bye week, snapping a seven-game goal drought in the process. His first goal counted as his 400th career point, a milestone he achieved in 522 games. The center has 16 markers, 22 assists and 127 shots on net through 51 contests this season.