Monahan recorded an assist and two hits in Wednesdays' 3-1 loss to the Senators.

Monahan set up Mark Giordano for the Flames' only goal of the game. The helper snapped a five-game point drought for Monahan, who has struggled with consistency in March. The 26-year-old center is up to 21 points, 71 shots on net, 31 hits and a minus-5 rating in 32 contests.