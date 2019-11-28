Flames' Sean Monahan: Collects assist in win
Monahan notched an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sabres.
Monahan supplied the secondary helper on T.J. Brodie's tally at 17:55 of the first period. The assist gave the center 20 points in 28 games this season. Monahan also has 67 shots on goal, and his minus-14 rating is his worst since he went minus-20 as a rookie in 2013-14. He's shot 9.0 percent this season, also a low mark for his career -- some positive regression should eventually get the 25-year-old on track, but don't expect a repeat of last year when he had 82 points.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.