Flames' Sean Monahan: Collects assist in win

Monahan notched an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sabres.

Monahan supplied the secondary helper on T.J. Brodie's tally at 17:55 of the first period. The assist gave the center 20 points in 28 games this season. Monahan also has 67 shots on goal, and his minus-14 rating is his worst since he went minus-20 as a rookie in 2013-14. He's shot 9.0 percent this season, also a low mark for his career -- some positive regression should eventually get the 25-year-old on track, but don't expect a repeat of last year when he had 82 points.