Flames' Sean Monahan: Collects bushel of apples

Monahan notched a career-high five assists -- with one on the power play -- in Monday's 8-5 home win over the Sharks.

Monahan had at least one helper in every period to increase his point total to 53 in his 41st game of the 2018-19 campaign. Elite in every sense of the word, Monahan should be able to eclipse his current career-high in points (64) ahead of February.