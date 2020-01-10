Play

Flames' Sean Monahan: Collects helper in win

Monahan registered an assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Wild.

Monahan found Johnny Gaudreau for the go-ahead goal at 9:38 of the second period. In 46 appearances this season, Monahan has racked up 14 goals, 21 assists, 119 shots and 49 hits.

