Flames' Sean Monahan: Collects helper in win
Monahan registered an assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Wild.
Monahan found Johnny Gaudreau for the go-ahead goal at 9:38 of the second period. In 46 appearances this season, Monahan has racked up 14 goals, 21 assists, 119 shots and 49 hits.
More News
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Riding four-game point streak•
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Points in three straight games•
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Pockets assist Sunday•
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Finds twine in win•
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Pair of second-period points•
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Pushes point streak to eight games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.