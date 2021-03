Monahan posted a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

Monahan had the secondary helper on Johnny Gaudreau's first-period tally. The 26-year-old Monahan has three goals and three assists in seven outing since he returned from a lower-body injury. The center is up to 18 points, 50 shots on goal and a minus-2 rating through 23 games, and seven of his points have come with the man advantage.