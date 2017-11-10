Flames' Sean Monahan: Collects two assists in victory

Monahan collected a pair of helpers in Thursday's win over the Red Wings.

Monahan has been on fire of late, recording three goals and five assists during a six-game point streak. The 23-year-old thrives on the top line with Johnny Gaudreau and is operating at a point-per-game pace through 16 games. He's a reliable fantasy play whenever the Flames take to the ice.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories