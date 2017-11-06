Flames' Sean Monahan: Comes up in clutch

Monahan produced a goal and an assist -- along with a shootout tally -- in Sunday's 5-4 win over the visiting Devils.

This is how top-line playmakers are supposed to perform. Monahan has scored in three straight games and now has points in his last four. He'll look to stretch his hot streak even further in Tuesday's home battle with the Canucks.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories