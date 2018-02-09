Flames' Sean Monahan: Continues to see only twine
Monahan scored twice during Thursday's 3-2 win over the Devils.
Sometimes scorers only see twine, and Monahan is certainly locked in of late with five goals on 17 shots through his past four games. His 27 tallies tie his total in each of the past two seasons and also position him to soar past his career-high 31 markers during the 2014-15 campaign. Skating in all situations with Johnny Gaudreau is a huge boost to Monahan's fantasy value, but the 23-year-old center also brings a lot to the table.
More News
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Scores for third straight game•
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Nets another overtime winner•
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Poised to return Saturday•
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Will sit out Sunday•
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Stays hot with two-point night•
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Extends point streak to four games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...