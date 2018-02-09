Flames' Sean Monahan: Continues to see only twine

Monahan scored twice during Thursday's 3-2 win over the Devils.

Sometimes scorers only see twine, and Monahan is certainly locked in of late with five goals on 17 shots through his past four games. His 27 tallies tie his total in each of the past two seasons and also position him to soar past his career-high 31 markers during the 2014-15 campaign. Skating in all situations with Johnny Gaudreau is a huge boost to Monahan's fantasy value, but the 23-year-old center also brings a lot to the table.