Monahan had two assists and three shots on goal in Monday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Monahan's positive start to the year continued Monday, as he set up Johnny Gaudreau for the Flames' first goal. The 26-year-old Monahan also won a defensive-zone faceoff back to Rasmus Andersson, who flicked a long-range empty-netter to secure the win. Through three games, Monahan's up to a goal and three helpers. He and Gaudreau are in form to start the year -- that's good news for Flames fans and fantasy managers alike, as the duo can go on significant scoring streaks when they're hot.