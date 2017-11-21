Flames' Sean Monahan: Contributes second straight multi-point game

Monahan had what became the game-winning goal and an assist in Monday's 4-1 win over Washington.

That's the way you follow up a hat trick. Monahan did a nice job building off his performance against Philadelphia by getting on the score sheet twice, including getting his goal on the power play. That's his fourth multi-point game of the month, and he's now averaging better than a point a game. The young center is proving himself a dependable fantasy option.