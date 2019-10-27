Flames' Sean Monahan: Costly penalty in OT loss
Monahan posted a power-play assist and took four PIM in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Jets.
Monahan's second penalty of the night gave the Jets a power play in overtime. While that didn't result in a goal, the Jets used the momentum as Bryan Little tallied the overtime winner. Monahan has struggled a bit this year with eight points in 13 appearances. Coach Bill Peters shuffled the lines for Saturday's contest, splitting up Monahan and Johnny Gaudreau, although the pair combined for the helpers on Elias Lindholm's power-play goal in the second period. For the already-struggling 25-year-old, a demotion down the lineup, however temporary, could hinder his production.
