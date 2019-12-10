Flames' Sean Monahan: Deposits GWG in overtime

Monahan scored the overtime goal in Monday's 5-4 win over the Avalanche.

The center converted on a set-up from Dillon Dube to secure the victory. Monahan's point streak has reached six games -- he's posted four goals and three helpers in that span. The tally was his second game-winner of the year and ninth goal overall, bringing the 25-year-old to the 25-point threshold through 32 contests.