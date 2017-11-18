Flames' Sean Monahan: Dials in first career hat trick

Monahan earned his first career hat trick in Saturday afternoon's 5-4 overtime road win over the Flyers.

Flyers goalie Brian Elliott could have nightmares about Monahan's gaudy performance in this one. The savvy pivot notched those goals in the second period and all three took place on the man advantage. Don't look now, but Monahan is averaging a point per game through 19 contests, and he effectively doubled his power-play total thanks to his exploits from this matinee.