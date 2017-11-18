Flames' Sean Monahan: Dials in first career hat trick
Monahan earned his first career hat trick in Saturday afternoon's 5-4 overtime road win over the Flyers.
Flyers goalie Brian Elliott could have nightmares about Monahan's gaudy performance in this one. The savvy pivot notched those goals in the second period and all three took place on the man advantage. Don't look now, but Monahan is averaging a point per game through 19 contests, and he effectively doubled his power-play total thanks to his exploits from this matinee.
More News
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Collects two assists in victory•
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Comes up clutch•
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Scores goal in third straight game•
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Buries game-winner Monday•
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Sustains minor ding during practice•
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Ready for start of training camp•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...