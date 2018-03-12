Flames' Sean Monahan: Didn't practice Monday

Monahan was absent from Monday's practice with an undisclosed issue, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 reports.

Monahan, Mikael Backlund, and Matthew Tkachuk all missed practice and head coach Glen Gulutzan said, "If all three guys are out tomorrow, a lot of guys are going to have to step up." That certainly makes it sound like the Flames are concerned Monahan won't be able to play. That would be a huge blow, as the 23-year-old has 30 goals and 31 assists through 69 games. Calgary's next game is Tuesday against the Oilers, so be sure to keep an eye on Monahan's status.