Monahan notched two assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Oilers.

Monahan worked a two-on-one with Johnny Gaudreau, who scored at 5:16 of the third period for what would be the game-winning tally. Monahan also had the secondary helper on Sam Bennett's insurance tally. The 26-year-old Monahan has benefited from Gaudreau's bounce-back campaign -- the former is up to two goals, eight helpers and 25 shots on net through 11 games.