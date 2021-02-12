Monahan posted two assists, two shots on goal, a plus-2 rating and two PIM in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Deuces were wild on Monahan's stat line, but it was mostly a positive performance for the center. He set up Mark Giordano's goal in the first period and set Johnny Gaudreau loose on a breakaway for the insurance tally in the third period. Monahan has produced a sturdy 11 points, 28 shots and six PIM through 13 contests this season. The veteran center is usually good for a 60-point pace in a full season, and he's on track to top 40 points this year.