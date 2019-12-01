Flames' Sean Monahan: Earns assist in 500th career game

Monahan produced an assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Senators.

Monahan set up Elias Lindholm's first goal in the third period, which was ultimately the game-winner. Monahan has a goal and two helpers in his last three games. The center is up to 21 points and 68 shots on goal, but also carries a minus-13 rating through 29 contests this season. Saturday marked the 500th game of the 25-year-old's career -- he's a three-game 30-goal scorer, and he's topped 60 points in four of his six full campaigns.