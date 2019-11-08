Flames' Sean Monahan: Earns two points in win

Monahan tallied a goal and dished an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

The center's second-period goal tied the game at two, and he set up Johnny Gaudreau in the third for an insurance tally. Monahan has back-to-back two-point efforts. The 25-year-old is up to four goals and 16 points in 19 games while adding 45 shots on goal and 18 hits.