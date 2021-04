Monahan scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Oilers.

Monahan put a 12-game goal drought to rest with his opening tally 3:12 into the second period. He had only three assists during the cold run. The 26-year-old center has eight tallies, 87 shots on net, 40 hits and a minus-5 rating through 39 contests. He's suffered with a career-low shooting percentage of 9.2 -- he's never shot worse than 13.3 percent in a full season, although that was just last year.