Flames' Sean Monahan: Ends goal drought
Monahan scored a goal in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Penguins.
The Flames found themselves back in the loss column Monday, but Monahan scored a goal for the first time since Nov. 13, a span of five games. Coming off an 82-point performance in 2018-19, Monahan is slightly behind last year's pace but still has managed 19 points in 27 games this season.
