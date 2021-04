Monahan scored a goal and dished a pair of helpers in Friday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.

Monahan factored in on the Flames' last three goals as they pulled away with a win. The 26-year-old center is up to 10 tallies, 28 points, 90 shots on net, 44 hits and a minus-5 rating in 44 appearances. A career-low 11.1 shooting percentage has contributed to Monahan's struggles in 2020-21.