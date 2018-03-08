Flames' Sean Monahan: Exits late as precautionary measure

Coach Glen Gulutzan relayed after Wednesday's contest that Monahan has been suffering from a minor issue and his exit late in the third period was simply "precautionary," Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

Monahan didn't miss much of the game because of the injury, but it's worth monitoring the star pivot's status to ensure he's no worse for the wear moving forward. The Flames wrap up their road trip against the Senators on Friday, with either Tanner Glass or Nick Shore available to sub in for Monahan should the issue wind up costing him additional time.