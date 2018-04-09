Flames' Sean Monahan: Expected at training camp

Monahan underwent wrist, groin, and two hernia surgeries and expects to be at full health in three months time, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Amazingly, Monahan played through each of these injuries for what he estimates to be the final 35 games of the season before being shut down in late March and sitting out the final seven contests of the year. Maybe more amazingly, Monahan played in 34 games during this estimated span, scoring 12 goals and 28 points while playing nearly 19 minutes per contest. Monahan scored career highs in goals, assists, and points despite playing a career low of 74 games in 2017-18. That said, it will be interesting to see how reconstructive wrist surgery affects his game moving forward.