Flames' Sean Monahan: Extends point streak to five games
Monahan tallied a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Kings.
Monahan scored the go-ahead goal in the second period, but it was created by a brilliant effort from Johnny Gaudreau. The duo has been split up on paper, but it's safe to assume that will be a temporary change to get both of them on track offensively. Monahan now has a five-game point streak with three goals and three helpers. For the year, the center has 24 points, 74 shots and a minus-11 rating through 31 contests.
