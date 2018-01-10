Flames' Sean Monahan: Extends point streak to four games

Monahan recorded a goal, an assist, two shots and a plus-2 rating during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win against Minnesota.

The top-line pivot has notched three goals and four assists during his active four-game point streak and is now up to 39 points -- 20 tallies -- through 42 contests for the campaign. Monahan is currently scoring at a career-best pace, and it certainly helps that he has long-standing chemistry with star winger Johnny Gaudreau. While fantasy owners shouldn't be surprised if Monahan cools off slightly, he projects to remain a solid asset in all settings. He's just entering his offensive prime, after all.