Flames' Sean Monahan: Extends point streak to six games

Monahan scored twice to extend his point streak in a 5-3 victory against the Blackhawks on Saturday.

That's now six straight games with a point for Monahan. He's off to a fabulous start, having not posted a point in just three games this season. He has eight goals and 18 points in 15 games. It's still early, but this start gives Monahan a chance to surpass the career-highs (31 goals and 64 points) he set last season.