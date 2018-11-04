Flames' Sean Monahan: Extends point streak to six games
Monahan scored twice to extend his point streak in a 5-3 victory against the Blackhawks on Saturday.
That's now six straight games with a point for Monahan. He's off to a fabulous start, having not posted a point in just three games this season. He has eight goals and 18 points in 15 games. It's still early, but this start gives Monahan a chance to surpass the career-highs (31 goals and 64 points) he set last season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...