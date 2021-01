Monahan recorded a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.

While they didn't skate together Thursday, Monahan found Elias Lindholm with a pass, and Lindholm relayed to Johnny Gaudreau for the Flames' second goal. The 26-year-old Monahan won't open the year as the Flames' top-line center -- Lindholm occupies that role now, which could open up space for Monahan with less pressure to produce. He had 48 points in 70 regular-season contests last year.