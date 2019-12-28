Play

Flames' Sean Monahan: Finds twine in win

Monahan scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Oilers.

The Flames scored quickly in each period -- Monahan's tally came at 1:08 of the second period to restore a two-score lead. The 25-year-old center is up to 31 points (12 goals, 19 assists) through 40 games this season. Half of his markers have come in 11 games in December.

