Flames' Sean Monahan: Fires four shots in win

Monahan (illness) skated 20:23 and registered four shots on goal in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

It's a positive sign that Monahan skated 1:08 more than his season average entering the night, indicating he's back at full strength. He wasn't needed on offense, as the fourth line of Derek Ryan, Andrew Mangiapane and Garnet Hathaway combined for six points to lead the way Thursday.