Monahan (lower body) collected a power-play goal and an assist with two shots in Monday's 3-0 win over Toronto.

Monahan, back after a two-game absence, jumped on a loose puck in front and backhanded it past Toronto goalie Michael Hutchinson, extending the Calgary lead to 3-0 just over three minutes into the third period. It was Monahan's first goal since Jan. 24, snapping his 12-game goal slump. He also picked up an assist on Sam Bennett's goal in the first period. That duo combined with Johnny Gaudreau to give Calgary a new-look first line and the unit combined for four points and seven shots. Monahan has three goals and 11 assists through 17 games this season.