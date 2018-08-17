Flames' Sean Monahan: Fully recovered from offseason surgeries
Monahan (wrist) believes he's 100 percent healthy and recovered from offseason surgeries, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Monahan underwent wrist, groin and two hernia surgeries in April, but his recovery from those numerous procedures has evidently gone swimmingly, as he's already declaring himself fully healthy one month ahead of training camp. The 23-year-old pivot, who racked up 31 goals and 64 points in 74 games last season, could offer fantasy owners fantastic value in the middle rounds of drafts this year.
