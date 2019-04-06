Flames' Sean Monahan: Game-time call
Monahan (illness) will be a game-time decision versus the Oilers on Saturday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Monahan didn't practice Saturday morning, but Flames coach Bill Peters seems reluctant to render him a scratch at this point in time. Still, with 14 games still to commence on the regular-season-finale docket, owners are strongly advised to line up alternatives early on in order to beat the lineup lock(s) in DFS settings. In other words, this is a Flames player you really don't want to get burned by if he's ultimately scratched since his lofty fantasy profile otherwise makes him a top-dollar option in most formats.
